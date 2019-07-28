Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Producing in recent starts
Heredia, who went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly and two runs in an extra-innings loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday, is 5-for-14 with a double, two RBI, a walk and three runs overall in his last four starts.
The 28-year-old outfielder has been reasonably productive despite typically hitting out of the bottom of the order, and his solid performances recently have helped cushion the blow of Kevin Kiermaier's absence due to a thumb injury. Heredia doesn't offer much in the way of power, but he's traditionally been a solid contact hitter that can often help set the table for the top of the lineup.
