Heredia went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Monday, his first game since being recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Heredia is projected to be with the big-league club throughout Kevin Kiermaier's recovery from his thumb sprain, and he got his latest Rays stint off to a productive start Monday will operating out of the bottom of the order. The 28-year-old outfielder has a middling .235/.311/.338 line for the campaign, and an atypically high strikeout rate (24.2 percent) this season has played a part in those numbers.