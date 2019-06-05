Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Productive in start
Heredia went 2-for-3 in a loss to the Tigers on Tuesday.
Heredia continues to see semi-regular playing time in the outfield and has been serviceable in that role throughout the season. Factoring in Tuesday's production, Heredia has hit safely in four of his last seven starts and is carrying a .250/.329/.353 line across 78 plate appearances thus far this season.
