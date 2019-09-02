Heredia is slated to be called back up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Heredia was optioned to the Bulls back on Aug. 24 to accommodate the activation of Avisail Garcia. The outfielder was required to spend a minimum amount of 10 days at the minor-league level, a threshold he'll meet Monday. Heredia's return will coincide with a doubleheader against the Orioles on Tuesday, providing manager Kevin Cash with an extra option for the twin bill.