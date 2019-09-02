Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Returning to majors Tuesday
Heredia is slated to be called back up from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Heredia was optioned to the Bulls back on Aug. 24 to accommodate the activation of Avisail Garcia. The outfielder was required to spend a minimum amount of 10 days at the minor-league level, a threshold he'll meet Monday. Heredia's return will coincide with a doubleheader against the Orioles on Tuesday, providing manager Kevin Cash with an extra option for the twin bill.
More News
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Smacks homer in win•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Makes noise of out of leadoff spot•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Slugs clutch two-run homer•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Producing in recent starts•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Third straight start•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...