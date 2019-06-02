Heredia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Even with Tommy Pham (lower leg) and Avisail Garcia (hamstring) sidelined, there won't be room in the lineup for Heredia with manager Kevin Cash turning to Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and Kevin Kiermaier to cover the outfield spots. Heredia went 1-for-15 while starting four of the past five games and should see his opportunities tail off to a greater extent once Pham and Garcia are healthy again.