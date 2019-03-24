Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Secures roster spot
Heredia will break camp with the Rays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Matt Duffy's (hamstring) injury created an opening on the roster for the outfielder, who figures to fill a bench role during his time with the big club. Heredia hit .265/.350/.588 with a trio of homers and a stolen base in 14 Grapefruit League games.
More News
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Continues burst of power•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Dealt to Tampa Bay•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Remains productive in win•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Makes most of opportunities in loss•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Rakes from bottom of order•
-
Mariners' Guillermo Heredia: Launches eighth homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...