Heredia went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Heredia began a comeback from a 9-6 deficit in the eighth inning with his 394-foot shoot with Joey Wendle aboard, only his third homer of the season. The veteran outfielder has produced four RBI over his last three starts, although with another three strikeouts Sunday, he's now whiffing at a career-worst 24.1 percent clip.