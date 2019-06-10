Heredia went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Red Sox on Sunday.

Heredia launched his second homer of the season off Eduardo Rodriguez in the second inning, extending a modest hitting streak to three games in the process. The Cuban outfielder has enjoyed a productive stretch at the plate since the latter portion of May, as he's raised his season average 54 points to .263 over the last 10 games in which he's registered at least one official at-bat.