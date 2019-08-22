Heredia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.

Heredia squared up on a third-inning Wade LeBlanc offering for his fourth home run of the season. It was a rare taste of success for the reserve outfielder, who's just 3-for-23 with eight strikeouts since the calendar flipped to August, leading to a 14-point tumble in his batting average to .225.