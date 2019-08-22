Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Smacks homer in win
Heredia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Mariners on Wednesday.
Heredia squared up on a third-inning Wade LeBlanc offering for his fourth home run of the season. It was a rare taste of success for the reserve outfielder, who's just 3-for-23 with eight strikeouts since the calendar flipped to August, leading to a 14-point tumble in his batting average to .225.
More News
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Makes noise of out of leadoff spot•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Slugs clutch two-run homer•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Producing in recent starts•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Third straight start•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Productive in majors return•
-
Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Back in majors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....