Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Starting Friday
Heredia (hand) will bat eighth and play center field Friday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Heredia was struck in the hand as a pinch hitter Wednesday, but X-rays came back negative and he's ready to go following Thursday's off day. He's now been preferred in center field over Kevin Kiermaier against four of the last five lefties the Rays have faced, including CC Sabathia on Friday.
