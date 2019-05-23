Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Stays hot in second straight start
Heredia went 3-for-4 with a run in a win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Heredia made an impact out of the bottom of the order for the second consecutive start and is now 5-for-7 with a double and two runs over that span. The left-handed outfielder has been in the lineup for the last two nights, even while the Rays have drawn southpaws Clayton Kershaw and Rich Hill as starting pitcher matchups. Heredia is 10-for-25 in May, but he'll remain a reserve whose ability to back up all three outfield spots should continue affording him periodic starting opportunities.
