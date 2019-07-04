Heredia was a late addition to the lineup in place of Kevin Kiermaier (wrist) and went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and another two-bagger in a loss to the Orioles on Wednesday.

The reserve outfielder came through on short notice and contributed his first multi-hit effort since June 4. Heredia has shown a penchant for timely hitting recently, as Wednesday's RBI was his fourth in his last five starts. With Kiermaier already scratched for Thursday's contest as well, Heredia is poised for a second straight start.