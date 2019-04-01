Rays' Guillermo Heredia: Successful in first start of season
Heredia went 2-for-3 with a double in a win over the Astros on Sunday.
Heredia logged his first start of 2019, manning center field while Kevin Kiermaier was given the day off. The 28-year-old figures in for occasional starts this season, and his solid contact rate should consistently give him opportunities to get on base and sent the table for some of the more powerful bats in the lineup.
