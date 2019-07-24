Heredia will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Red Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Since returning from Triple-A Durham over the weekend, Heredia has entered the lineup in three of the Rays' four games. All of his starts have come against left-handed pitching, however, suggesting Heredia will remain in a short-side platoon role so long as he's up with the big club. He hasn't offered much fantasy intrigue during his time in the majors this season, slashing .232/.312/.333 with two home runs and no steals across 156 plate appearances.