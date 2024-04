Ramirez is not in the Rays' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ramirez has started in each of the Rays' last four games, going 4-for-16 with two runs and a stolen base over that span. With Ramirez out of the lineup, Isaac Paredes will shift over to DH for Saturday's game, while Austin Shenton draws the start at first base with Yandy Diaz sitting due to a left pinky injury.