Rays' Harold Ramirez: Out of Sunday's lineup
Ramirez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Yankees, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Ramirez started four of the past five games and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale in New York. Luke Raley will bat seventh as the designated hitter.
