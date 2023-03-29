Tampa Bay reassigned Hembree to the minors Wednesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Hembree made 10 scoreless appearances in the Grapefruit League this spring, but he was always on the outside looking in for a spot in Tampa Bay's talent-filled bullpen. The 34-year-old struggled to a 7.36 ERA in 22 major-league innings last season between the Pirates and Dodgers.
