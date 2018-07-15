The Rays acquired Milner from the Phillies for cash considerations, and he'll join the big-league club Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 27-year-old allowed four runs in 4.2 big-league innings (7.71 ERA) and will chew up relief frames -- likely of the low-leverage variety -- for Tampa Bay, who designated Ryan Weber for assignment to clear the roster spot.

