Milner was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old southpaw made one appearance with the Rays back on Aug. 20, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over two innings against the Mariners. He also recorded 12 saves while generating an elite 89:13 K:BB over 61.2 innings with the Bulls, and he's expected to see plenty of opportunities in same-handed matchups down the stretch as the only other lefty in the bullpen besides Colin Poche.

