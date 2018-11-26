Milner cleared waivers and is expected to accept his outright assignment to the minors, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Milner will likely open the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Durham (where he spent a chunk of the 2018 season), assuming he accepts his outright assignment to the Bulls. The 27-year-old split time between Triple-A and the majors last season, posting a 7.36 ERA across 7.1 major-league frames while notching a 2.88 ERA across 40.2 minor-league innings.