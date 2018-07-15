The Rays acquired Milner from the Phillies for cash considerations on Saturday for cash considerations, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Milner is scheduled to join the big club ahead of Sunday's game against the Twins, per Topkin.

The 27-year-old allowed four runs in 4.2 big-league innings and will chew up relief frames -- likely of the low-leverage variety -- for Tampa Bay, who designated Ryan Weber for assignment to clear the roster spot.