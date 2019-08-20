Milner had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham on Monday night, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Milner has fared well at Triple-A this season, posting a 3.32 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with an 83:13 K:BB over 57 innings out of the bullpen. He'll take the spot of Brendan McKay, who was optioned to Durham following Monday's matchup with Seattle.

