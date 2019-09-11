Milner landed on the 60-day injured list with a cervical nerve injury Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The move rules Milner out for the season. He'll end the year with a 7.36 ERA in 3.2 big-league innings, the exact same figure he recorded over 7.1 innings last season. Johnny Davis' contract was selected in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories