Milner was designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday.

The move comes as the Rays added numerous prospects to their 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. Milner saw only 7.1 major-league innings (14 appearances) between Philadelphia and Tampa Bay in 2018, and allowed eight runs (six earned) on five walks and nine hits, including three home runs.

