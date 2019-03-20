Milner remains in contention for the final bullpen spot, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Milner has kept his name in contention amidst a solid field of competitors by putting together an impressive spring. The 28-year-old southpaw has racked up 12 strikeouts and generated a 1.93 ERA across 9.1 Grapefruit League innings over seven appearances, the latter in sharp contrast to the 7.36 ERA he posted with the Phillies and Rays over 14 appearances in 2018. Like fellow candidate Adam Kolarek, Milner has the advantage of serving as a left-handed option for manager Kevin Cash. However, he could still find himself opening the season with Triple-A Durham if the Rays' skipper opts to go with one of the more experienced arms under consideration in Emilio Pagan, Hunter Wood or Kolarek.

