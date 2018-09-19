Milner will be called up from Triple-A Durham prior to Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

After being traded to Tampa Bay from Philadelphia in mid-July, Milner made a pair of appearances with the team and was then demoted to Durham, where he's spent the past two months. Across 19 outings with the Bulls, he logged a 3.18 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 24:3 K:BB in 17 innings.