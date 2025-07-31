The Rays acquired Feduccia on Wednesday in a three-team trade with the Reds and Dodgers, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Feduccia has performed well in Triple-A this season with a .287/.398/.460 slash line through 329 plate appearances, but he was unlikely to spend a lot of time in the majors with Will Smith and Dalton Rushing already on the Dodgers. The path to playing time is much more favorable in Tampa Bay, as the Rays' catcher room currently consists of Nick Fortes (.632 OPS) and Matt Thaiss (.638 OPS).