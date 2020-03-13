Renfroe went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in a Grapefruit League loss to the Phillies on Thursday. He finished spring training hitting .200 (6-for-30), one double, Thursday's home run, three RBI, a walk and three runs.

The slugging outfielder took Jake Arrieta deep to start the fourth inning for what will be his only spring round tripper now that the rest of the Grapefruit League slate has been cancelled due coronavirus concerns. Renfroe began camp at full health after enduring multiple injuries last season, and even though he wasn't quite able to parlay that into much success at the plate in exhibition play, he'll carry robust expectations heading into the delayed 2020 regular season.