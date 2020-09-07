Renfroe went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in an extra-inning win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Renfroe's fifth-inning, 330-foot laser to right snapped a 2-2 tie at the time, and it served as his first hit since Aug. 30 and first round tripper since Aug. 25. Except for the occasional homer -- he's now up to six on the season -- the 28-year-old offseason acquisition has largely been a disappointment in his first Rays campaign, as he carries a .155/.231/.392 slash line over 108 plate appearances. Renfroe has lowered his strikeout rate from his career-high 31.2 percent figure last season in San Diego to 24.1 percent, but even that notable improvement hasn't led to much success; thanks in part to a career-low 8.3 percent line-drive rate, the outfielder is saddled with an absurd .136 BABIP.