Renfroe is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Renfroe started in the Rays' previous three games and went hitless over 10 at-bats, dropping his season average to .167. The 28-year-old's slugging percentage is also down 100 points from 2019, potentially putting him at risk into settling into more of a part-time role rather than the larger side of a platoon. Brandon Lowe will spell Renfroe in right field Sunday, but Manuel Margot is probably the greatest threat to poach playing time from Renfroe.