Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Constant presence against southpaws
Renfroe, who hit .200 (6-for-30) across 12 Grapefruit League games before spring training was suspended, projects to always be in the lineup against left-handed starters this season, John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The slugging outfielder was generally sluggish at the plate this spring, but he's traditionally been successful versus left-handed pitching. Renfroe owns a career .269/.345/.579 and .380 wOBA across 444 plate appearances versus southpaws, compared to a .221/.271/.459 slash and .306 wOBA against righties. The disparity naturally doesn't mean Renfroe won't log at-bats versus right-handed pitching as well, but a spot in the lineup whenever a lefty is on the hill appears particularly secure.
