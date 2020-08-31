Renfroe went 1-for-5 with an RBI double, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Marlins on Sunday.

Renfroe's two-bagger, his fourth of August, gave the slugger a brief reprieve from the 2-for-25 skid he came into the game with. The veteran outfielder had entered the season with plenty of optimism regarding his ability to bounce back from an anemic .216 average and .289 on-base percentage last season in San Diego, but Renfroe is slashing .165/.234/.400 over his first 94 plate appearances of 2020. His 10 extra-base hits (five doubles, five home runs) and 18 RBI have given his fantasy managers occasional hope, but Renfroe's unusually low .153 BABIP is certainly playing a role in his struggles.