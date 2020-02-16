Renfroe (foot) says he feels 100 percent from the foot and ankle issues that have plagued him since last season, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. "Everything is good, everything is fixed," Renfroe said. "I was going to the physical therapist and stuff like that and strengthening the ankle and getting it back to 100 percent, and now it feels like I never even had surgery, so that's great."

The slugger, who was obtained in a December trade with the Padres that saw Tommy Pham head west, underwent three procedures over the last several months to address his myriad of lower-leg issues. Renfroe dealt with both a high ankle sprain and foot problems throughout 2019, which the problems exacerbating during the second half of the season after a strong start to the campaign. The 28-year-old still finished with a career-high 33 home runs, but 27 of those came prior to the All-Star break. Considering the drain on his power that the injuries clearly had, it's certainly encouraging to hear Tampa's projected starting right fielder appears to be back to full health.