Renfroe went 3-for-6 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Red Sox.

Renfroe was a big part of the Rays offensive onslaught against the Red Sox, contributing his third and fourth home runs of the season. The first was two-run shot in the third inning, followed by a solo long ball in the sixth frame. Prior to this effort, Renfroe had gone 12 games without a homer, recording just three extra-base hits in the at span. Overall, he's hitting just .200/.302/.491 across 63 plate appearances.