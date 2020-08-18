site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Heads to bench
RotoWire Staff
Renfroe is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees.
The Rays will trot out seven left-handed hitters against righty Masahiro Tanaka. Brandon Lowe will move out to take Renfroe's usual spot in right field, with Joey Wendle starting at second base.
