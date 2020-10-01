site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-hunter-renfroe-hits-grand-slam-in-clincher | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Hits grand slam in clincher
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Renfroe launched a grand slam in Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Blue Jays.
He went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, but his lone hit off Hyun-Jin Ryu was a massive one. The Rays will face the Yankees in the AL Division Series that begins Monday,
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read