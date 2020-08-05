Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Renfroe's .189/.231/.405 season line continues to leave plenty to be desired, but the big outfielder is still tiding fantasy managers over with some very timely hits. Renfroe was at it again Tuesday, as his two-out, two-run double in the fourth inning erased an early 1-0 deficit. The 28-year-old's nine RBI are a co-team-high alongside Brandon Lowe's tally, and he's now hitting .400 (4-for-10) with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI with runners in scoring position.