Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

He went back-to-back with Manuel Margot in the second inning, giving Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa bullpen all the offense they would need on the night. Renfroe hadn't reached the seats since he launched a pair against the Red Sox on Aug. 13, and he's gone just 2-for-21 in the six games since. Brandon Lowe has taken over the bulk of the work in right field, leaving the struggling Renfroe on the short side of a platoon. On the season, the 28-year-old is slashing .171/.247/.421 with five homers and 17 RBI.