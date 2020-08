Renfroe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Brandon Lowe will draw the start in right field for the second straight game in which the Rays have faced a right-handed starting pitcher, suggesting that the struggling Renfroe may be fading into a short-side platoon role. Renfroe has gone 1-for-17 over his last last five starts to drop his season-long slash line to a lowly .167/.247/.389 across 81 plate appearances.