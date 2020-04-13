Renfroe has a full workout facility in his Mississippi home that is allowing him to maintain a comprehensive workout regimen during the current shutdown, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Topkin reports the outfielder recently joined 95.3 WDAE-FM for an interview and confirmed his personal equipment includes a batting cage with a pitching machine, weights, a Peloton bike and a treadmill. That array of fitness tools offers Renfroe a chance to keep every aspect of his training up and running while spring training remains suspended. The extra battiing practice may come in particularly handy for the slugger, who hit just .200 across 12 Grapefruit League contests.