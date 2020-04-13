Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Maintaining robust workout regimen
Renfroe has a full workout facility in his Mississippi home that is allowing him to maintain a comprehensive workout regimen during the current shutdown, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Topkin reports the outfielder recently joined 95.3 WDAE-FM for an interview and confirmed his personal equipment includes a batting cage with a pitching machine, weights, a Peloton bike and a treadmill. That array of fitness tools offers Renfroe a chance to keep every aspect of his training up and running while spring training remains suspended. The extra battiing practice may come in particularly handy for the slugger, who hit just .200 across 12 Grapefruit League contests.
More News
-
Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Constant presence against southpaws•
-
Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Belts first spring homer•
-
Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Stands out in BP•
-
Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Feels 100 percent heading into camp•
-
Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Reaches deal without arbitration•
-
Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Sent to Tampa Bay•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profile: Don't overlook Kieboom
Carter Kieboom's first taste of the big leagues was brief and awful, but the upside remains.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Nimmo
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Pick Urquidy
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Rating every player's downside
How likely is a player to be dropped within the first month of a Fantasy Baseball season?
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...