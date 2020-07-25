Renfroe isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Renfroe went 0-for-4 with a run, one walk and two strikeouts in Friday's season opener, and he'll play a bench role Saturday. Manuel Margot is starting in right field, batting sixth.
