Renfroe went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Monday's 14-5 rout of Atlanta.
The 28-year-old blasted a three-run shot off Mike Foltynewicz in the fourth inning and then touched up Touki Toussaint for a solo shot in the fifth for his first homers in a Rays uniform. Renfroe has started three of four games so far, but he could become a fixture in right field despite Tampa's roster depth if his bat continues to heat up.
