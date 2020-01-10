Play

Renfroe (foot) and the Rays avoided arbitration with a one-year, $3.3 million deal Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Renfroe was picked up from the Padres in a December trade which sent Tommy Pham the opposite way. He hit a lopsided .216/.298/.489 with 33 homers in 140 games last season and should factor into the mix in the outfield corners in 2020, though the acquisitions of Yoshi Tsutsugo and Jose Martinez, who figure to spend time in the corners when not serving as the designated hitter, could cut into his at-bats. Renfroe underwent foot surgery in late September but is expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

