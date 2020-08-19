site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-hunter-renfroe-remains-on-bench | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Remains on bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Renfroe isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees.
Renfroe will take a seat for the third time in the past four games as he's slashing .194/.282/.452 with four home runs and 15 RBI to begin the season. Manuel Margot will start in right field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.