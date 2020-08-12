site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Retreats to bench
Renfroe is not starting Wednesday against the Red Sox, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Brandon Lowe is covering right field in place of Renfroe on Wednesday, with Joey Wendle starting at the keystone. Through 16 games this season, Renfroe is 8-for-49 with two home runs and 11 RBI.
