Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Sent to Tampa Bay
Renfroe was traded from San Diego along with Xavier Edwards in exchange for Tommy Pham on Thursday night, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Renfroe underwent foot surgery at the end of September, but he's expected to be ready to roll for Opening Day. He slashed .216/.298/.489 with 33 home runs and 64 home runs over 140 contests a season ago, showing he's a serious power threat at the dish. He could see time in both right and left field with Tampa Bay.
