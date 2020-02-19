Rays' Hunter Renfroe: Stands out in BP
Renfroe (foot) cleared the fence nearly a dozen times during Tuesday's batting practice, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The feat is notable for those looking for see signs of how much pop a healthy Renfroe might be capable of providing this season. The slugging outfielder saw multiple lower-leg injuries rob him of a substantial amount of power in the second half of last season, but early indications are Renfroe is in as good a shape as he claimed to be coming into camp.
