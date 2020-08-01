Renfroe went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in a loss to the Orioles on Friday.

Renfroe's third-inning double brought home Willy Adames, giving the slugger his seventh RBI over the last three games. That tally actually constitutes Renfroe's season total overall, and he's still looking to capture his first hot streak of the campaign. The veteran outfielder has been putting plenty of good wood on the ball (44.4 percent hard contact), but he's been partly undone by a minuscule .188 BABIP that appears to at least partly stem from an unusually high 61.1 percent groundball rate.