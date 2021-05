Strickland fired two scoreless innings in a loss to the Astros on Saturday, allowing one hit while not recording any walks or strikeouts.

The veteran right-hander lowered his ERA and WHIP to 1.69 and 1.03, respectively, with his latest strong showing. Strickland has produced scoreless efforts in six of his last seven trips to the mound, and despite the absence of strikeouts Saturday, he still sports an impressive 10:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings thus far in 2021.