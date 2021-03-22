The Rays reassigned Strickland to their minor-league camp Monday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Strickland had been attending big-league camp as a non-roster invitee, hoping to impress the Rays enough in spring training to earn a spot in the team's Opening Day bullpen. Though he had some success as a high-leverage reliever earlier in his career with the Giants, Strickland has struggled to find consistent work over the past few years with his once-elite fastball having lost a few ticks. He didn't do much to help his case this spring, giving up seven runs (six earned) on 10 hits and five walks over his six innings with the Rays in Grapefruit League play.